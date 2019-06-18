Lambeau Anglican tops Child Welfare spelling bee

Participants from the various schools who took part in the Child Welfare League spelling bee competition recently.

EMERLINE GORDON

Lambeau Anglican Primary School placed first at the Child Welfare League Tobago branch Spelling Bee competition held last Monday at Scarborough library. Coming in second was Signal Hill Government Primary School and Patience Hill Government Primary School copped third. The competition was held in commemoration of the Child Welfare League's 100th anniversary.

Nine primary schools, all consisting of SEA students from across the island, participated in the event. The purpose of this initiative was to get them involved in learning to spell new words which they might encounter as they attend their various secondary schools next term.

Topping the individual category was Lambeau's Harold Cedeno, ahead of Daesha Joseph (Signal Hill Primary School) and Xavier Archie (Lambeau Anglican Primary School).

Among the other activities held to celebrate the Child Welfare League's centennial were a march by various community groups through the village of Moriah, a brunch and a church service.

The Child Welfare League, founded in 1918, was brought to Tobago by Olive T Sawyer. Currently Tobago has two Child Welfare League branches in Moriah and Scarborough.

Spelling Bee Individual Awards:

Harold Cedeno (Lambeau Anglican)

Daesha Joseph (Signal Hill)

Xavier Archie ( Lambeau Anglican)

Spelling Bee overall results:

Lambeau Anglican

Signal Hill Govt

Patience Hill Govt