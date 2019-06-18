Jean de la Valette ferry to arrive on Wednesday

File photo: NIDCO’s Chairman Herbert George, left, shakes hands with Allister Khan, local captain aboard the Galleons Passage following its second trial run to Tobago last September.

THE High Speed Craft (HSC) Jean de la Valette will arrive in TT on Wednesday, good weather permitting said the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) in a statement on Tuesday.

“Upon its arrival at the Port of Port of Spain, the vessel will undergo routine inspection and clearance by Customs and Excise.

“The process of acquiring relevant approvals and training of local staff, as required for the vessels operation in the inter-island service between Trinidad and Tobago will subsequently commence.”