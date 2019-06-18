Great food,entertainment at Dining with the Saints

Patrons get their dessert.

PATRONS at this year’s 20th edition of (DWTS) at St Mary’s College in Port of Spain got their fill of food and great entertainment on Saturday.

Hosted by the college’s Past Students’ Union, over 100 chefs, most of whom are alumni of the college, came out to show off their culinary skills and claim bragging rights as they set out to raise funds for their alma mater.

But non-St Mary’s cooks were allowed to participate, among them were contingents from Fatima College, Queen’s Royal College, St Joseph’s Convent, PoS, and International Caterers.

With Venezuelan migrants so much in the news, a number of dishes had some sort of Spanish twist to their names.

In fact the dish with the winning name was Vene Deporkation from attorney Gregory Delzin.

Other dishes included El Rey Criollo from former finance minister Mariano Browne; Pierna de Cordero Vene (leg of lamb) from Kriss Marcus; Rasta Crab liberation prepared by Leslie Clarke; Scamps in College by Michael Peters; and the night’s favourites, Sweet Shrimp with a Political Twist by Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Ganame Mishway Arabic style lamb by Hadads and Friends.

While guests dined, the St Mary’s College Steel Orchestra entertained them in the hall, after which Massy All Stars had them dancing in the courtyard. Blaxx continued the live entertainment and it was his interaction with some students from the school that had patrons in stitches.

Farmer Nappy, who got the party to fever pitch, sang a number of his hit songs, closing with one of the most popular songs for the year, Hookin Meh. Proceeds from this year’s DWTS will be used for the upgrade of the school’s audiovisual room.