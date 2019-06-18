Govt, Opposition claim victory on FOIA removal

GOVERNMENT and the Opposition each declared victory over the removal of the controversial clause seven of the Miscellaneous Provisions (Tax Amnesty, Pensions, Freedom of Information, National Insurance, Central Bank and Non-Profit Organisations) Bill, 2019. Their respective declarations came before the House approved Senate amendments to the bill, which included the removal of the clause. The bill sought to amend the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to extend the period within which a public authority is required to inform an applicant of its decision in relation to a request for information.

Government and the Opposition agreed before debate on the motion to vote on all the amendments together. When the vote was first taken, the Opposition tried to reject all amendments except the removal of clause seven. Deputy Esmond Forde reminded the Opposition that it could vote for all the amendments, vote against all the amendments or abstain. On the second time, all 13 Opposition MPs present abstained. The amendments were approved with the 20 Government MPs present voting for them.

In concluding debate to approve the amendments, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said Government’s decision to remove clause seven had “nothing whatsoever” to do with the Opposition or the Opposition Leader. He quipped the Opposition “could put on a brave face and claim that it is not so.” Government MPs thumped their desk as Imbert said the amended bill was passed in the Senate on Monday night with the Opposition voting against it.

Recalling that Kamla Persad-Bissessar was not in the Senate then, Imbert said, “This gives you some understanding of the altered state, the delusional state in which they reside.” He claimed the reason the Opposition was making noise was because “they are just upset that one of their members (Ganga Singh) voted with the Government.” Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh supported a clause in the bill concerning pension for judges but opposed clause seven. “Chaguanas West hurting them. They can’t take it,” Imbert quipped. National Security Minister Stuart Young remarked, “ A letter is going to the President for a new opposition leader.”

Imbert said clause seven was removed after Independent Senator Sophia Chote SC observed the Attorney General could find himself in a conflict of interest. Imbert said Government will do a comprehensive review and return to Parliament with a revised FOIA. He said “all hope was not lost” for the Opposition as Singh showed some of its members can vote on principle and not politics.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal claimed Government removed clause seven because it was “battered into submission” by the Opposition and the outcry from civil society. Moonilal asked why Government removed the clause, after claiming it would deal with “the industry of exploitation.” He claimed the bill “came like a thief in the day and left like a thief in the night.” Caroni Central MP Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie claimed Government’s strategy was “to create overnight heroes and identify villains to be flogged in public.”