Govt housing for sale because units empty

FLAGSTAFF, Long Circular Road. PHOTO: ANGELO M. MARCELLE

Twenty-one government-owned housing units at Flagstaff Hill in St James are being put up for sale because they are vacant.

This was the information provided by officials from the Public Administration Ministry.

The ministry advertised the sale of these units on June 3 and prospective buyers were given the opportunity to view them from June 12-14.

In its notice, the ministry said appointments had to be made to view these units and conditions for bid and sale would be provided to potential buyers when they viewed them. One official declined to say what the cost of the units could be, although a list of minimum bids ranging from $2.8 million t0 $1.1 million was circulated. A leasehold interest of 99 years is being offered for each unit. A leasehold interest is defined as a temporary right to occupy land or property.

The sale of the units, follows Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald’s statement last August about reviewing residential properties owned by the State. She identified Flagstaff, Ellerslie Park, Federation Park, Federation Villas, Prada Street and La Seiva as some of the locations of these properties. McDonald said similar properties in places such as Caroni and Centeno would be looked at, and a review of these properties had not been done for 20 years.