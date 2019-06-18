Girl, 11, dies by suicide over tv remote argument

An argument between siblings over a television remote turned fatal when an 11-year-old girl died by suicide after she was sent to her room by her mother.

Police said the girl was at her Arouca home at around 2.45 pm on Monday when she got into an argument over the remote with her brother.

A fight began between the two and her mother sent her to her room.

About 15 minutes later, the girl's mother checked on her and found her unconscious.

She called an ambulance and she was taken to the Arima Hospital where she was declared dead an hour later.

Arouca Police went to the hospital and the home and collected sheets and a pink sweater belonging to the girl.