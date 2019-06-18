Forestine double leads Police FC to victory

The stiff challenge from QPCC’s Shadelle Fortune, right, wasn’t enough to stop Maria Frances Serrant of St Augustine FC from taking a shot in the TT Women’s League Football at UTT, O’Meara grounds, on Saturday afternoon. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

POLICE FC held off a second half surge by Club Sando to open the 2019 TT Women’s Football League (WoLF) with a victory at the UTT O’Meara Campus Grounds, on Saturday.

Police took the lead in the tenth minute through Shakeema Forestine, before national player Anique Walker doubled the lead in the 14th minute. Forestine could not stay out the action for long as in the 35th minute she made it 3-0 for Police, a lead they took into the half-time break.

In the second half, an own goal by Tia Henry in the 63rd minute gave Club Sando was hope. The Police advantage was cut to one as national footballer Ahkeela Mollon converted a penalty in the 72nd minute, but Police held on to the win.

In the other match St Augustine and QPCC battled to a 2-2 draw. Stephanie Woo Ling and Jessica Harragin scored in the fourth and 42nd minutes respectively for QPCC and scoring for St Augustine were Aaliyah Prince (35th) and Chrissy Mitchell (84th).

President of WoLF Susan Joseph-Warrick spoke about the importance of the league on the opening day.

“As you all no doubt know, it is important that girls are given the opportunity to play sports at a competitive level and it is our goal to increase the available opportunities for them to do so. This competition is where our national players come from, except for those who reside abroad, so we must remain committed to its growth.”

Joseph-Warrick called on TT to support women’s football.

“TT WoLF needs the support of all stakeholders. We urge corporate TT to get on board, the government to support, the TTFA to bridge the gaps in national team development, fans to come out and players to play to the best of their ability, with the highest degree of sportsmanship.”