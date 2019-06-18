Chaguanas mayor issues warning after heavy rainfall

Chaguanas mayor Gopaul Boodhan.

IF heavy rainfall continues until next week without any intervention from the relevant authorities to clear the watercourses of three major rivers in Chaguanas, there will be major flooding.

The warning came from Chaguanas mayor Gopaul Boodhan who said hours of heavy rainfall yesterday resulted in flash flooding in several areas such as Felicity, Endeavour, Charlieville and Munroe Road.

Boodhan said his regional corporation faces a challenge where they are being short paid when they apply for money for equipment and other services.

“It puts us in a very challenging position when we must always have equipment up and running to provide other support services to have those roadsides and underground drains clean.”

He said members of the Disaster Management and Preparedness Unit are on the field with limited resources ready to assist affected residents. “Today is only one day of rainfall and people have gone into panic mode.”

There were also reports of flash flooding in Penal and Barrackpore. Also in Chatham, Point Fortin a roof was blown off a house.