4.7 earthquake wakes PoS

Port of Spain

MIA HENDERSON

At 7.28am this morning, an earthquake located 89 kilometres west of Port of Spain shook the capital.

The earthquake was magnitude 4.7, but according to information from the UWI Seismic Centre in St Augustine, the information is preliminary and may be subject to change.

UWI Seismic Unit director Dr Joan Latchman said TT is located in a seismically active area, and the area north of the Paria peninsula is the second busiest area in the Caribbean. Thus she predicts that TT will experience more earthquakes throughout the year,

“We can expect one to two of these earthquakes each year… with a magnitude of 4.6 to 5.0 range,” said Latchman.

She predicts that 13 earthquakes of a magnitude of 3.6 and larger will take place throughout the year, potentially one earthquake a month.