West Indies suffer another World Cup loss
WEST Indies suffered a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the International Cricket Council 50-over World Cup today, as the regional team's goal of making the semifinals took a further blow.
West Indies are now seventh in the ten-team standings after playing five matches which includes one win, three losses and one no result.
West Indies posted a competitive 321/8 in 50 overs batting first with Shai Hope cracking 96, Evin Lewis scoring 70 and Shimron Hetmyer contributing an even 50. Bowling for Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin took 3/72 in ten overs and Mustafizur Rahman grabbed 3/59 in nine overs.
Bangladesh raced to victory getting to 322/3 in 41.3 overs with Shakib Al Hasan belting 124 not out and Liton Das scoring 94 not out. Earlier in the innings Tamim Iqbal made 48.
SUMMARISED SCORES
West Indies 321/8 (Shai Hope 96, Evin Lewis 70, Shimron Hetmyer 50; Mohammad Saifuddin 3/72, Mustafizur Rahman 3/59) vs Bangladesh 322/3 (41.3 overs) (Shakib Al Hasan 124 not out, Liton Das 94 not out, Tamim Iqbal 48) Bangladesh won by seven wickets
