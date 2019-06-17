West Indies suffer another World Cup loss

West Indies players walk off dejected after losing the Cricket World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh at The Taunton County Ground, Taunton, south west England, Monday June 17, 2019. (David Davies/PA via AP)

WEST Indies suffered a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the International Cricket Council 50-over World Cup today, as the regional team's goal of making the semifinals took a further blow.

West Indies are now seventh in the ten-team standings after playing five matches which includes one win, three losses and one no result.

West Indies posted a competitive 321/8 in 50 overs batting first with Shai Hope cracking 96, Evin Lewis scoring 70 and Shimron Hetmyer contributing an even 50. Bowling for Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin took 3/72 in ten overs and Mustafizur Rahman grabbed 3/59 in nine overs.

Bangladesh raced to victory getting to 322/3 in 41.3 overs with Shakib Al Hasan belting 124 not out and Liton Das scoring 94 not out. Earlier in the innings Tamim Iqbal made 48.

