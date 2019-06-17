Vieira: Easy to frame people and destroy reputations Debate on Bail (Amendment) Bill 2019

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira

INDEPENDENT Senator Anthony Vieira said it is an “easy thing” to frame people and destroy their reputation.

He was contributing to debate on The Bail (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Senate last week.

He said if there is no firearm involved in a crime then no issue arises with the Bill; the Bill seeks to automatically deny bail for firearms-related offences.

“The short answer is we need to make it clear to all the bad boys out there on the streets–lay down your arms. Civil society, this Parliament will not allow you to carry guns, to carry illegal arms, to engage in these armed offences. If you do there will be dire consequences. We must be serious about this. Singapore is a democratic society but they do not tolerate criminality. We have to draw the line. There have been too many weeping mothers, too many senseless deaths.”

He cautioned that to assume everyone charged with unlawful possession of guns or ammunition is a criminal or a menace to society would be a fallacy and ignores the possibility of people being framed or otherwise wrongfully accused.

“This legislation is about detention without trial, it is about internment. And as much as I see the need for it, as much as I want to support it I am torn because I am also aware of just how easy it is to frame somebody and how difficult it is for an innocently accused person in such a position.”

Vieira recalled in February 1987 he successfully defended someone who had a gun planted at his premises.

He also recalled a recent case where someone was a victim of a similar tip off involving drugs.

“If you want to destroy someone’s life and reputation or just get them out of the way framing them is a relatively easy thing to do.”

He said the results of “frame-ups” are dire and people not only lose their job but their reputation and have to fight contentious judicial proceedings.

“There is the risk of fine, imprisonment and also a conviction on your record. So it’s not enough to say the Bible commands not to bear false witness against your neighbour and that is a breach of the Ten Commandments. Evil doers don’t take on the Bible. And so we need to do more, hence my proposed amendment.”

He suggested an amendment to the bill to introduce framing as an offence though he said it may be more relevant to the Evidence (Amendment) Act.

Vieira also expressed concern about the state of crime in TT.

“I remember a time we didn’t have burglar bars on our homes and our businesses. I remember a time when you could leave your car with the windows down and not feel intimidated or unsafe. I was away last week and how refreshing it was to just be able to walk about at any time in any place and not feel threatened. We have lost so much. This country has suffered and it no longer feels safe. It is incumbent on us to change it and reclaim civil society.”

The Bail Bill was passed in Senate last week with support from the Independent bench but none from the Opposition Bench