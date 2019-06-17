TT students to get priority in schools

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia alongside Mr. Harrilal Seecharan, Chief Education Officer and Gerard Phillip, Head of ICT Education and Curriculum Specialist pose after a media conference hosted by Education Minister and officials of the Ministry of Education, 4th Floor, Conference Room, Ministry of Education, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. Monday, June 17, 2019. Photo by Roger Jacob

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia said the children of Venezuelan migrants could have access places in TT schools, if places are available, but the priority remains the placement of TT children.

He made these statements at a news conference at the Education Ministry Tower in Port of Spain on Monday.

Garcia said he has letters from parents of children seeking places in schools, and the demand for school places was quite high along the East West-Corridor.

He said it was the decision of school principals to determine the placement of children in their schools, and if there are places available in their schools, the principals could "stretch out" their arms and see if Venezuelan children could be accommodated.

Chief Education Officer Harrilal Seecharan added that Venzuelans would need a student permit from the Immigration Division to be allowed to attend schools in TT.

At a news conference last Friday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said education was not guaranteed for Venezuelan migrants.

He said the total number of migrants registered, the categories of migrants and the cost of the process will be provided in due course, and registration cards for the successul migrants should be issued within the next two weeks.

A new visa policy for Venezuelans was launched on Monday.