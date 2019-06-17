TT sprinters bag three Boston Games medals

Michelle-Lee Ahye

TT sprinters won two silver medals and one bronze medal at the 2019 Adidas Boost Boston Games in Boston, USA, yesterday.

Michelle-Lee Ahye and Kyle Greaux claimed silver medals and Jereem Richards earned bronze. Ahye, the 2018 Commonwealth Games 100m gold medallist, took silver in the women’s 150m finals in 16.60 seconds in a race that included five athletes. Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas won gold in 16.37 and American Shania Collins grabbed bronze in 16.83.

Greaux grabbed silver in the four-man men’s 200m event in 20.09 seconds, finishing behind Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain in 20.00. Steven Gardiner of Bahamas ended third in 20.49.

Richards had to settle for third spot in the men’s 150m event in 15.17, with American Noah Lyles taking gold in 14.69, after being reprieved from a false start, and Nethaneel Mitchell of Great Britain claiming silver in 15.10. The race featured five athletes.

Kelly-Ann Baptiste missed out on a medal in the 100m women’s event. She was fourth among the five athletes in 11.35 as Murielle Ahoure of Ivory Coast won gold in 11.09, American Aleia Hobbs claimed silver in 11.11 and her countrywoman Tori Bowie snatched bronze in 11.22.