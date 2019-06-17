T/puna taxi driver shot while washing car

File photo

A Tunapuna taxi driver was shot and wounded while washing his car at Pasea Street, off Maingot Road, Tunapuna, on Sunday afternoon.

Police said two gunmen approached Dave Hamilton, 30, from behind and shot him several times before running away.

A passerby heard the gunshots, saw Hamilton bleeding and took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was treated and is warded in stable condition.

Police said they believe Hamilton may have been shot for refusing to transport two suspected criminals to carry out a robbery.

Sgt Sean Ammon of the Tunapuna Police Station is continuing inquiries.