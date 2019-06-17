Sister of murdered drug addict: I tried to save him

Maureen Theroulde speaks with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Monday.

MAUREEN Theroulde, elder sister of murder victim Derek Singh has mixed feelings about the death of her brother, saying while she is saddened, she is also relieved he no longer has to battle with his addiction to cocaine.

Singh, 58 was shot dead along with his friend Edward Licorish, 52, at Cumberbatch Lane, Tunapuna, on Saturday night. Both men were shot in the head and neck.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, this morning, Theroulde said despite repeated attempts to join her brother in drug rehabilitation programmes, he was never able to break the addiction.

"They lived their lives. They used to smoke, drink, do drugs all kind of thing. My brother (Singh) was on cocaine, everybody knew that. He used to live with me but I know he used to go missing for weeks and sometimes months at a time, so when I didn't see him for two weeks, I didn't think much of it," Maureen said.

"If he had kept his tail home, this wouldn't have happened to him, but maybe this was supposed to happen. God bless him, let him go now."