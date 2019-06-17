Sat takes legal action to stop possible arrest

Maha Sabha secretary general Sat Maharaj.

LEADER of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Satnarayan Maharaj has filed an application in the High Court seeking an injunction to prevent any sedition charge being laid against him.

The application was filed on Monday by Maharaj’s attorneys and will be heard on Tuesday by Justice Frank Seepersad, who is also presiding over a constitutional claim filed by Maharaj and Central Broadcasting Services Ltd – which runs Radio and TV Jaagriti – on the lawfulness and constitutionality of certain provisions of the Sedition Act Chapter 11.04.

The filing of the application comes after attorneys wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions twice last week asking him to hold his hand on laying sedition charges against Maharaj or CBSL until their constitutional claim was determined by the court.

There was no response from the DPP on Friday, the deadline given by Maharaj’s attorneys.

Last Thursday, police, with another warrant, under Section 13 of the Sedition Act, searched the television and radio station and took audio-video footage of April 9 and 18.

After the search, Maharaj, on his Maha Sabha Strikes Back programme, alleged the police were acting on political instructions and claimed political harassment.

He also said the searches were an attack on the media.

Police say they have been consulting with the office of the DPP as part of their investigation.