National Trade Policy to be in operation in a month

Government Senator Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

TRADE and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon reported the National Trade Policy for the next five years should be implemented in a month’s time. She was responding to a question in Senate last week from Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika on why the draft National Trade Policy remains to be finalised as at March 31, 2019. She said the draft National Trade Policy for the period 2019-2023 has been completed and is before Cabinet for consideration.

“And given its importance to the country’s trade and industrial environment appropriate time and care were given to its development.” Obika asked when the policy is expected to be in operation. Gopee-Scoon replied the policy should be in operation within one month.

Obika said a main outcome of a trade policy is the measurement and setting standards for utilisation of trade agreements and he asked where this is featured in the trade policy. He also asked what markets will be focused on based on the trade policy. Senate President Christine Kangaloo, however, said neither question arose from the original question and were therefore not allowed.