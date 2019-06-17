Mohammed seals tennis triple crown

Carlista Mohammed won the singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles titles at the 2019 National Open Tennis Championships. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

CARLISTA Mohammed sealed the triple crown yesterday on the final day of the 2019 National Open Tennis Championships at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua. After winning the singles and women's doubles, Mohammed added the mixed doubles crown to her trophy haul.

Mohammed, 29, teamed up with Keshan Moonasar and the top seeds defeated the third seeded pair of Jerome Ward and Cameron Wong in straight sets. Mohammed and Moonasar took the opening set 6-2 and breezed through the second set while dropping just one game.

Mohammed, the PRO of the Tennis Association of TT, had won the women's doubles title alongside Anya King.

In the other match yesterday, top seed Richard McLetchie copped the men's veterans title with a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 victory over third ranked Ricky Villaroel.

WINNERS:

Men's Singles – Nabeel Mohammed

Women's Singles – Carlista Mohammed

Veterans Singles – Richard McLetchie

Men's Doubles – Nabeel Mohammed, Vaughn Wilson

Women's Doubles – Carlista Mohammed, Anya King

Mixed Doubles – Keshan Moonasar, Carlista Mohammed

Men's Veterans Doubles – Richard McLetchie, Dion Auguste