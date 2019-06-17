Met Office warns of flash flooding, landslips

File photo

THE TT Met Office has issued an Adverse Weather Alert #1 (Yellow Level) for Monday and warned of flooding, landslips and gusty winds.

The warning is from 2 am to 3 pm.

"Periods of showers and thunderstorms, associated with the combination of a tropical wave and the ITCZ (Inter Tropical Convergence Zone), are likely to affect various parts of TT. There is also the likelihood of winds gusting in excess of 55km/hr, especially during the morning. Street/flash flooding or landslips may occur in heavy downpours."

An advisory from the ODPM explained that yellow level means there is the potential for negative impacts.

“However, the damage is avoidable if persons monitor conditions and reduce their level of exposure.”

The ODPM stressed that TT was not under any tropical storm or hurricane watch or warning and said the bad weather was associated with the combination of a tropical wave and the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Those affected were also advised to contact their respective Disaster Management Unit of the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government or the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) through its toll-free hotline numbers as well as monitor the website and social media profiles of the Met Office and ODPM for forecasts, alerts and warnings.

Those living or working in flood prone or landslip prone areas were also urged to be extra vigilant and to take the necessary steps to preserve life and property.

The ODPM also provided advice for citizens to keep themselves safe during the 2019 rainy/hurricane season:

1. Clear all drains around your property to allow water to flow freely;

2. Clear debris from your gutters and downspouts;

3. Pre-position sandbags around your property, especially if your area or property has a history of flooding;

4. Keep all important personal documents, valuables and vital medical supplies in a waterproof bag or container in an accessible location;

5. Build an emergency kit with enough food, water, and medical supplies for at least three (3) days;

6. Prepare a family emergency plan;

7. Keep a list of emergency telephone numbers on your refrigerator or anywhere that is easily accessible to everyone in your household;

8. Learn the numbers of your corporation, especially the number of your Disaster Management Unit (see attached);

9. Monitor weather conditions before leaving the house;

10. Listen or look out for further updates on television, radio and social media.