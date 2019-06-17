Met Office warns of street/flash flooding, landslips Monday

THE TT Met Office has issued an Adverse Weather Alert #1 (Yellow Level) for Monday and warned of flooding, landslips and gusty winds.

The warning is from 2 am to 3 pm.

"Periods of showers and thunderstorms, associated with the combination of a tropical wave and the ITCZ (Inter Tropical Convergence Zone), are likely to affect various parts of TT. There is also the likelihood of winds gusting in excess of 55km/hr, especially during the morning. Street/flash flooding or landslips may occur in heavy downpours."

The Met Office instructed the public to monitor weather conditions and updates from official sources. For more information check www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.