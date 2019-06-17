Man held for robbing Mayaro coconut vendors

A 20-year-old Mayaro man is in police custody after he reportedly robbed two coconut vendors on Sunday morning.

Police said the vendors, 64 and 28, went to Cedar Grove Road, Mayaro, at around 10.30 am to buy coconuts when the man stopped them and offered to sell the coconuts.

He pulled out a gun and ordered them to hand over their cash.

The vendors handed him $1,000 and a cell phone before running away.

They made a report to the Mayaro police and described the man. Based on the description, police later arrested a man near the station.

They found a cell phone, which one of the vendors identified.