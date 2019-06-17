Knaggs, McQuan claim squash titles

Charlotte Knaggs, left, and Chayse McQuan.

CHARLOTTE Knaggs and Chayse McQuan were crowned national squash champions when the 2019 Jamieson National Squash Senior tournament concluded at the Queen’s Park Squash Courts, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, on Saturday.

Knaggs, returning to local squash for the first time in a number of years after completing studies in the US, defeated Alexandria Yearwood 12-10, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5 in the women’s finals to capture the crown. Earlier in the semifinals, Knaggs got past Rhea Khan 11-4, 6-11, 11-1, 11-4 and Yearwood outlasted Marie Claire Barcant 11-7, 11-9, 11-6.

In the men’s final, McQuan defeated multiple national men’s champion Colin Ramasra 11-9, 13-11, 11-4. McQuan advanced to the final after a 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 win over Paul J DeVerteuil and Ramasra was a straight set winner over Julian Chin 11-5, 11-4, 11-9.

RESULTS:

Men’s Singles

Final – Chayse McQuan bt Colin Ramasra 11-9, 13-11, 11-4

Semifinals – Chayse McQuan bt Paul J DeVerteuil 7-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-5; Colin Ramasra bt Julian Chin 11-5, 11-4, 11-9

Women’s Singles

Final – Charlotte Knaggs bt Alexandria Yearwood 12-10 11-8 9-11 11-5

Semifinals – Charlotte Knaggs bt Rhea Khan 11-4, 6-11, 11-1, 11-4; Alexandria Yearwood bt Marie Claire Barcant 11-7, 11-9, 11-6