Kamla: Fathers are positive role models Father’s Day message

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In her Father’s Day message, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar thanked the men who were performing the role of a father whether they had children or not.

She also encouraged them to continue to be positive role models.

Persad-Bissessar said she applauded all fathers who “continue to fight, who continue to champion and most of all who continue to love and support their children despite the challenges they may face in life.”

“Young men need positive male role models to look up to and to inspire them to become better men. So today let’s also celebrate all men who are doing the job of fathers whether they themselves have children or not.

“We often look at fathers as role models, protectors, mentors, leaders but children look at their fathers as always having the right answer no matter the question or situation.”

Persad-Bissessar said the more traditional concepts of fatherhood can cause stress on men as they feel pressured to live up to society’s expectations of them.

She said as society continued to evolve, citizens are starting to see more progressive attitudes, such as fathers choosing to stay home and care for their children. “Also notable is the introduction by one private sector company of paid paternity leave for fathers. This is a commendable initiative, and it is one that should be considered for other organisations, to give both parents the opportunity to bond with their infants.

“TT continues to face significant challenges, and both men and women are affected. This country continues to grapple with a stagnant economy, rising unemployment, rampant crime and lack of opportunities for children.”

Persad-Bissessar said too many of TT’s young men were victims of the cycle of violence.

She said the Opposition continued to support fathers and mothers.

“We continue to work on our plan to move the country forward, and we will maintain our focus on improving education, creating new opportunities for young people to learn skills with which they could gain sustainable employment, or get into business on their own.

“As we mark Father’s Day, we must be mindful that being a father is no easy task, and there will always be challenges. I commend all fathers who, in spite of dealing with their own battles, still have the strength and the will to rise above their challenges, and to sacrifice and work hard so that your children can have what they need.”