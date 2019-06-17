Galleons Passage to make extra trips

Galleon Passage. Photo By: Jeff K. Mayers

Owing to increased demand, the Galleons Passage will make additional trips to and from Tobago on Tuesday.

A release from the TT Inter-Island Transportation Company (TTIT) said it will be making the boat available to passengers from Port of Spain at 9 am and from Scarborough at 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

Passengers will be processed at the Port of Spain Ferry Terminal Building and shuttle to the Cruise Ship Complex on Berth 3, from which the ship will depart.

The increase is due to demand from people trying to go to Tobago for the two holidays this week.

TTIT's manager of marketing and public relations Ambika Rampersad-Mahase said so far there seems to be available space for those looking to return over the weekend.