'Every cent goes towards my education' says aspiring doctor

Nakeisha Simon, left, and daughter Makeisha Simon, 21 are selling nuts to raise funds after Makeisha was accepted to UWI for a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery starting in September.

HARDLY a day goes by without 21-year-old Makeisha Simon thanking the public for helping her realise her childhood dream of becoming a doctor.

Simon told Newsday, since her story was first published in the Newsday newspaper, she has received numerous calls from people wanting to help her.

"Thank you very much. I will not disappoint you all. Every cent is for my education. Strangers are helping me and for that my mother, myself and my family will always be very grateful."

Last November, the University of the West Indies accepted her to study for a bachelor of medicine, bachelor of surgery (MBBS) degree. Elated and determined but with no money, Simon began selling nuts and channa on the streets in Princes Town and San Fernando to raise money to pursue her studies.

One of the well-wishers who responded to her plea for help was chairman of the Housing Development Corporation Newman George.

Simon told Newsday, she and her mother have not stopped selling.

"We have not stopped selling because we have not reached the amount to cover for the five years. When school starts, I will have to continue to seel on weekends only. If we get the help before, there would be no more need to," she said.

Simon is a former student of St Stephen’s College and lives at Borde Narve in Princes Town.

The mother and daughter sells nuts and channa from R&B’ s factory at St Charles Village in Princes Town.

Her mother, Nakeisha, also thanked everyone who helped and pledged their support.

"The gentleman at the factory never takes his money up-front. If we take a month to finish sell, only then he would take the money. We are in front of Scotia Bank in Princes Town every Saturday until September. We are at the hospital in San Fernando and at the Register’s Office every day," she told Newsday.

The single mother said she was proud of her three children, all of whom have good grades.

"Makeisha works hard. I know it is not easy to be walking around with a basket as a young woman to sell things. We were really stressed out because we did not know where we would have gotten the money from. She played cricket and was a prefect at school. She makes me proud."

She admitted she struggled to care for her children and assured that the public need not worry about their donations being badly spent on anything.

"She has not touched it. She keeps saying the people sent it for her and it is to pay for her expenses. I thank each person who helped. We appreciate it."

Anyone who still wants to donate can do so through Simon’s Republic Bank account: 940 036 449 301. They can also donate through her SFCCU Credit Union’s account: 03006045 or passbook number S01852.