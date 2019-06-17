Daughter finds pensioner’s decomposing body

Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old man after his decomposing body was found at his Guaico, Sangre Grande home on Sunday morning.

Police said Celia King found her father, Carlton Campbell kneeling in front of his couch, with his upper body slumped over a cushion, when she went to check on him at around 9.30 am at his home.

She called the police and members of the Sangre Grande CID went to the scene along with a district medical officer who declared Campbell dead.

When they checked the body, police found what appeared to be a wound at the top of his head and a hammer nearby.

King told police she saw her father last Thursday.

An autopsy is expected to be performed at the Forensic Science Centre, St James today.

