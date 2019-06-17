Cougars claw opponents at Juvenile Champs

BIG WIN: Solissa McCarter of D'Abadie Progressive Club on her way to victory in the girls 800m final at the NGC/NAAA Juvenile Championsips at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, yesterday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

JENIQUE Mc Laren of Toco TAFAC was one of the top athletes on day two of the NGC/NAAA Juvenile Track and Field Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain yesterday. However, it was the Cougars Track and Field Club that finished with the most points to win the title.

After 51 events in the two-day meet, Cougars ended with 321 points, Memphis Pioneers finished second with 188.5 points and Zenith came third with 178 points. Ajani Taylor was one of the top Cougars athletes on the day, winning gold in the boys Under-9 80m final in 11.58 seconds. Trailing Raylor was Jomally Mark of Memphis Pioneers in 11.63 and Caden Thomas of Cougars in 11.77. Cougars also got valuable points in the boys Under-13 300m hurdles finals. Shakur Joseph of Cougars claimed gold in 49.00, Jeremiah Francis of D'Abadie took silver in 49.43 and Josiah Grant of Cougars was third in 50.03.

Mc Laren won the girls Under-11 300m and 150m titles. Mc Laren copped the 300m title in 46.74, ahead of her sister Jenniah (Toco TAFAC) in 47.18 and Makayla Cupid of Zenith in 48.11. Jenique finished on top of the podium yet again with a time of 20.91 in the 150m finals, Jenniah was second again in 21.38 and Jade Jones of Abilene ended third in 22.07.

SELECTED RESULTS:

Boys Under-13 300m hurdles finals

Shakur Joseph - Cougars - 49.00

Jeremiah Francis - D'Abadie - 49.43

Josiah Grant - Cougars - 50.03

Girls Under-11 150m Finals

Jenique McLaren - Toco Tafac - 20.91

Jenniah McLaren - Toco Tafac - 21.38

Jade Jones - Abilene - 22.07

Girls Under-11 300m Finals

Jenique Mc Laren - Toco Tafac - 46.74

Jenniah Mc Laren - Toco Tafac - 47.18

Makayla Cupid - Zenith - 48.11

Boys Under-11 300m Finals

David Bernard - Simplex - 45.79

Josiah Hunte - Abilene - 46.02

Jaydon Lyte - ZC - 46.81

Girls Under-9 80m Finals

Jael Peters - Burnley - 11.80

Daija Reid - Zenith - 12.50

Akilah Chinapoo - Simplex - 12.65

Boys Under-9 80m Finals

Ajani Taylor - Cougars - 11.58

Jomally Mark - Memphis Pioneers - 11.63

Caden Thomas - Cougars - 11.77

Boys Under-11 150m Finals

Keston Cape - Genesis - 20.63

Akul Simon - Memphis Pioneers - 20.66

Micah Bain - Memphis Pioneers - 20.82

Girls Under-13 200m Finals

Kaziah Peters - Simplex - 27.14

Kamilla Swan - Burnley - 27.73

Jenna Marie Thomas - I G Fastlane - 27.94

Boys Under-13 200m Finals

Nathaniel Charles - Jaguars - 25.69

Immani Matthew - Toco Titans - 25.70

Triston Matthews - FAS - 26.62

Girls Under-13 800m Finals

Tinika Clement - Genesis - 2:35.14

Jeniece Burton - Cougars - 2:39.35

Solissa Mc Carter - D'Abadie - 2:41.42

Boys Under-13 800m Finals

Jahaziel David - Jaguars - 2:36.94

Mahkaya Mahon - Oasics - 2:37.76

Zachery Frank - Memphis Pioneers - 2:38.75

Boys Under-9 Ball Throw Finals

Jaidon Billy - Mercury - 41.17m

Niam Sealy - Fullfilling Athletics - 35.41m

Josiah Joseph - ZC - 34.07m

Girls Under 11 High Jump Finals

Gyasi Lewis - Zenith - 1.17m

Marie Manswell - Morvant Jets - 1.11m

Girls Under-9 Long Jump Finals

Yanque Stewart - Toco Titans - 3.14m

Eden Chee-Wah - Memphis Pioneers - 2.99m

Franklin, Jaylon Franklin - PFNJ - 2.82m

Boys Under-13 Shot Put 3kg Finals

Kymani Felix - D'Abadie - 7.89m

Jelany Chinyelu - Abilene - 7.63m

Josiah Glasgow - Concorde - 7.38m