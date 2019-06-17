Continuing to feather their nests

THE EDITOR: For the period 2015-2019, tens of thousands of people, in both the private and public sectors, have lost their jobs in TT. I know many of them.

Yet it is nice to know that the Government is looking to increase the pension benefits for the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader, the President of the Senate, the Chief Justice and other members of the Judiciary, and government and opposition parliamentarians.

This will be done by adding their housing allowances to their pensions. The housing allowances range between $12,360-$28,000 a month.

Clearly, leading by example is not something our esteemed political leaders are willing to do. So continue to feather your nests while the masses look on in amazement.

LINUS F DIDIER, Mt Hope