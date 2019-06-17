Confusion at Immigration Department San F’do

Photo by Lincoln Holder

VENEZUELAN immigrants are waiting in the rain on Knox Street, San Fernando, outside the Immigration Division hoping to continue the registration drive. This after they were instructed by police last Friday to return on Monday.

However, they were not being processed and confused Venezuelans are demanding answers.

One said: “At the registration centre on Friday evening at Achievors Banquet Hall, the immigration officers told us to come here to complete the process. Now, they are not telling us anything. The security officers do not want us on the compound. We have to wait on the street.”

Shortly after 6 pm on Friday, police through interpreter, Andreina Briceno-Brown told the migrants that the doors to the San Fernando centre had closed. As such, the interpreter said, according to police instructions, they can continue the process at Immigration on weekdays during office hours.

Another immigrant said: “I have been here since 4.30 am and no one has come out to tell us anything officially. One Trinidadian went inside to find out. They told her the registration ended on Friday and they would not be attending to us. The workers said they did not know about the continuation of the process.”

Newsday spoke to a Trinidadian who said a police officer told him the announcement was made for the crowds to be dispersed. South Western Division police dropped off about 20 women and children held over the weekend for entering the country illegally.