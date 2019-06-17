Can’t stop the influx

THE EDITOR: It really does not matter now how many Venezuelan immigrants this country can accommodate. We have no control over the influx as there are too many illegal routes into Trinidad.

The Government is to be blamed for part of the influx because of its support for the regime in Venezuela.

We will just have to accept that our population of 1.4 million will perhaps double in the next six months if these immigrants keep coming in such daily quantities.

There is now nothing that can be done to stop it without a massive output of capital to buy more patrol boats to guard our waters.

GA MARQUES via e-mail