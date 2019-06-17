Atlantic suffers power outage, all four trains down

All four of Atlantic's trains were shut down after a power outage last night at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer's Point Fortin operations. According to the company, the outage was localised to just the plant, which generates its own power, so the wider community was not affected. Newsday understands that the power has been restored and safety checks are being conducted to determine the source of the outage before the trains can be put back into production. It is unclear if any of the trains have been brought back online or how long before they return to regular performance.