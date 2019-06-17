At long last

THE EDITOR: At long last we are seeing some of our heritage sites come back to life. Hopefully all of the Magnificent Seven that are in disrepair as well as President’s House will be saved.

Stollmeyer’s Castle and Whitehall have been beautifully restored, as well as the band stand in the Botanic Gardens. Thank you.

These are our treasures to cherish and preserve. May they be restored to their architectural beauty and then, most importantly, maintained for generations to come.

J KNAGGS, St Ann’s