3 held in Mayaro with guns, ammo

File photo

Three Chaguanas residents were arrested in Mayaro on Sunday for the possession of guns and ammunition.

The trio, ages 22, 24 and 29, were travelling in a black Libero Wagon, when Mayaro police received information they had guns.

The car was stopped and police found two guns, a revolver and a Bryco pistol, wrapped in a blue t-shirt.

Police also found ammunition.

The three were arrested and taken to the Mayaro Police Station.