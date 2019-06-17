10-year-old shot on Independence Square

File photo

POLICE are searching for the gunmen who shot a ten-year-old girl while she was being picked up by her uncle in east Port of Spain on Monday.

At around 4.30 pm, the girl was about to be placed into her uncle's car at the corner of Duncan Street and Independence Square, when gunmen approached them and fired several shots.

She was shot once in the back. The girl's uncle who works as a private hire taxi driver took her to the Port of Spain General Hospital where she was being treated.

Police said they believe her uncle was the intended target of the gunmen.

More as this becomes available.