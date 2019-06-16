Young: We will ensure sufficient resources for V’zuelans’ visas

National Security Minister Stuart Young speaking a on the Venezuelans registration at the Ministry head office on Abercromby Street in Port of Spain. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said there will be adequate resources at the TT Embassy in Caracas for the processing of visas to allow Venezuelans to enter TT legally.

He announced the new policy following the end of a registration process to allow Venezuelans to live and work in TT for up to one year. More than 15,000 Venezuelans were registered in the process.

Young, speaking with Newsday Sunday in a telephone interview, said he has been in discussions with the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs to ensure the TT Embassy has adequate resources for the process.

"We do have staff at the Embassy at Caracas. We will make sure we have sufficient resources."

Asked if there was an ambassador at the Embassy Young replied "I don't know what the fuss is about a lack of an ambassador."

He pointed out that under Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration there was no US ambassador for a very long time.

"I don't hear questions about whether it was functional. We don't need an ambassador for an embassy to be functional."