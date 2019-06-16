Unresolved situation in Haiti concerns CARICOM

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) says it is deeply concerned about the present unsettled situation in Haiti.

In a statement, CARICOM secretariat said this has been brought about by the long delay in having a new government installed which, in turn, has deprived the administration of much needed resources promised by its international financial and development partners.

“The grave deterioration in citizen security and renewed mass demonstrations have once again resulted in violence, loss of life and the destruction of property, which is a cause for concern,” the statement said.

CARICOM called for all parties to act responsibly. “The resolution of differences is best achieved in an atmosphere of calm and serenity, through respect for constitutional and legislative procedures, law and order, and due process in an environment conducive to open and civil discourse,” the statement said.