TTFA announce deal with Capelli Sport

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) has named Capelli Sport Partnership as its exclusive uniform supplier partner for the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019.

According to a media release on Friday, "The TTFA extended an invitation for Kit partnership for the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019, at the end of the sponsorship agreement for the previous term (Joma)."

The media release continued, "Four proposals were received by the TTFA, based on which Capelli Sport was selected by the emergency committee of the TTFA."

The emergency committee comprises of president David John-Williams, vice-president Ewing Davis, Selby Browne (Veterans Football Federation of TT), Bandele Kamau (Eastern Football Association) and Anthony Moore (Tobago Football Association).

The TT team will be sporting their new uniforms at the Gold Cup, which began on Friday. TT will start their Group D campaign on Tuesday against Panama.