TT, Bermuda triumph at Caribbean Gymnastics

TT’s Dahlia Burke goes through her routine on the uneven bars, at the Caribbean Gymnastics Championships, Woodbrook Youth Facility, yesterday.

TT and Bermuda triumphed in the respective women’s and men’s categories, as the two-day Caribbean Gymnastics Championships ended yesterday at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

TT were adjudged the WAG (Female Artistic Gymnast) overall winners while Bermuda copped the MAG (Male Artistic Gymnast) overall crown.

The TT gymnasts competed with top performers from Aruba, Barbados and St Vincent/Grenadines.

This was the first time that the Championships were held as a stand-alone event, with age-restrictions for lower-level athletes and specific event directives.

Results –

FEMALE –

Pre Com: 1.Sophia Thomas (TT), 2.Charlize-Eva Chrysostom (TT), 3.Amelia Williams (St Vincent/Grenadines)

Level 1: 1.Xiang Yi Duan (TT), 2.Isobel Alleyne (TT), 3.Azaria Lewis (St Vincent/Grenadines)

Level 2: 1.Zinniah McDonald (TT), 2.Gabrielle Webb (TT), 3.Katriel Bailey (St Vincent/Grenadines)

Level 3: 1.Dahlia Burke (TT), 2.Kaylee Fabien-Williams (TT), 3.Amber Haynes (Barbados)

Level 4: 1.Tessica Lawrence (TT), 2.Zahra Casimir (TT), 3.Avani Patton (Bermuda)

Level 5: 1.Tenique Vincent (TT), 2.Jessica Davis (TT), 3.Dana Hawitt (Bermuda)

Level 6: 1.Ella Younie (Bermuda), 2.Dominique Alphonso (TT), 3.Bethany Gills Cooze (Bermuda)

Level 7: 1.Keneisha Belfon (TT), 2.Jaelen Sobers (TT), 3.Bella Charleston (Bermuda)

Level 8: 1.Sidney Charles (TT), 2.Zara-Marie Glen (TT)

Level 9: 1.Gianna Webbe (Bermuda)

MALE –

Level 4: 1.Axel Wembo (Bermuda), 2.Rylan Rommel Nanton (TT), 3.Jordy Ziebinger (Aruba)

Level 5: 1.Gianluca Bortoli (Bermuda), 2.Jonathan de Gannes (TT)

Level 6: 1.Ziyshan Abdool (TT), 2.Daniel McIntosh (TT), 3.Elisha Ali (TT)

Level 7: 1.Lucas Brady (TT), 2.Vivek Charran (TT)