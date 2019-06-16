Three killed on Sunday

Three men have been murdered in two separate incidents in Belmont and Tunapuna.

According to police, they found the bodies of an unidentified man and the other, 53-year old Edwin Joseph at Monte Grande, Tunapuna at around 8.30 am on Sunday. Police said the two were shot at a river known as "Pipers Paradise."

In the other incident, Ronarko Comayoung, 22, of 137 Belmont Circular Road, was killed at the nearby gas station

Police said Comayoung was shot nine times and most of the shots were to his chin, face and neck.

Investigations are continuing into the three murders. The murder toll now stands at 241.