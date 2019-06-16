Police arrest SRP, man with drugs strapped to their bodies

A SPECIAL Reserve Police (SRP) woman and a Jamaican man were arrested on Saturday with drugs strapped to their bodies as they were about to board a flight to Jamaica.

Police said the officer, who was assigned to the police Mounted Branch, was stopped and searched by airport security.

The woman and the man were together and were going through a security check point when they were stopped.

The couple was taken to a room and searched. Police said several packages were strapped to their bodies and the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) were called in.

They are expected to be charged and taken before an Arima magistrate.