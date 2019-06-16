PNM Women’s League sends Father’s Day wishes

Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis

VICE chairman of the People’s National Movement Camille Robinson-Regis and the party’s Women’s League has extended Fathers’ Day wishes to the nation.

In a statement, Robinson-Regis said, “A father's role in a home is invaluable. Their task has been traditionally framed as that of providers and protectors. However, in our interaction with the men of our party and nation, we have seen that good fathers are also loving, caring and nurturing. While these qualities may be less highlighted, they create a balance in fatherhood which promotes healthy and happy children and, by extension, homes.

“We honour the fathers in our nation today and we wish to encourage them to continue guiding their children with strength, courage and most importantly, love,” she added.