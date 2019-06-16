Parts of east Trinidad without water on Monday

SEVERAL parts of east Trinidad will be without water on Monday.

A statement from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) advised customers served by the Caura Water Treatment Plant that there will be an interruption in their water supply Monday, between the hours of 8 am and 6 pm.

The authority said this is in order to facilitate repairs to leaks on the 12 inch diameter main at the corner of Karamath and Persad Street, El Dorado.

Areas to be affected include:

*Along the Eastern Main Road from Richard Street to Dickson Street Tacarigua, including all associated streets

*College Road

* Madoo Hill

* Pentecostal Road

* Caura Royal Road

* Vista Heights

* Crown Street

* El Dorado Heights

* Paradise East and West

* Paradise Gardens

* Caura Hospital

For further information or assistance customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.