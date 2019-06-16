Paramin RC win Maraval Rotary cricket finals

Paramin RC students, back, celebrate after winning the tournament. Also in the photo are lady of assumption at Boissiere RC Letticia Noreiga-Phillip, from left sitting, president of the Rotary Club of Maraval Jennifer Abraham, curriculum officer physical education and sport at the Ministry of Education Shelly Slater, La Seiva RC principal Benil Niles, Maraval RC principal Kathleen Merhair-Gransam and Paramin RC principal Camillus Olivier.

PARAMIN RC School won the first Rotary Club of Maraval Quadrangular cricket finals, at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair, on Friday.

Paramin RC got the better of Boissiere RC School in the final by 21 runs. Paramin FC scored 37 without loss batting first in six overs, before restricting Boissiere to 16/4 to claim the title.

It was a four-team tournament as La Seiva RC and Maraval RC also competed. The students were excited to meet and take photographs with national and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) players Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Khary Pierre.

Pollard commended the organisers of the event for their initiative. “I think it is just fantastic. There are a lot of different negative things that is impacting TT at this point in time and you want to continue to do things to have the kids involved and get them away from all that negativity,” Pollard said.

Pollard said he did not have the opportunity to meet international cricketers as a youngster. “I would have been a kid once and I never had some of the opportunities these kids have. To have access to guys who have played at the international level.”

Pollard, a father of three, said it is special feeling for him when children get excited to meet him. “It is always good to see the joy on the faces of the kids just to see us, it is heart warming. I have kids of my own, so I understand the feeling as well.”

President of the Rotary Club of Maraval Jennifer Abraham said the aim is to take the tournament nationwide. “That is the goal and of course this is the template to make that successful in the future. I have already written to all the rotary clubs letting them know that this is the dream for the future, “Abraham said.

Also assisting with the event were TKR manager Colin Borde, the Ministry of Education and the Queen’s Park Cricket Club for making the Queen’s Park Oval available.