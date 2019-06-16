'No one cares about us' No counselling after family loses 2 sons

Camille Taitt poses for a selfie with her son Ricardo Dixon who was shot and killed while making his way to work from his home in Carlsen field on Thursday.

THE grieving Chaguanas mother who lost two sons to unrelated killings six years apart said the family had not received any counselling.

Camille Taitt, 40, who lives at Bhagna Trace, Chase Village, has three surviving children including a baby.

"No one has come to offer counselling yet, so I do not know what is going on with that. It would be very costly for me to do that on my own. At the end of the day, their brothers were victims of crimes. Somebody is supposed to do something. No one cares about us," Taitt said.

Her son Ricardo Dixon, 22, was shot and killed on Thursday morning at Xeres Road in Carlsen Field, hours after he left home to begin his first day of work as a security guard with Heller Security Ltd. In 2013, his 14-year-old brother Reynaldo, a form three student was stabbed to death by a 16-year-old classmate.

Dixon was the father of one.

On Thursday before Dixon left home, Taitt said she felt so proud of the man he was becoming she asked God to bless and protect him. Hours later she learned of his killing on social media.

Yesterday, the distraught mother said: "Someone murdered him. After the post-mortem, no police have spoken to us. What does that mean?"

Tentatively the funeral takes place tomorrow at a church in the area.

Police from Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III were up to late yesterday searching for the killer/s. Police have not yet ascertain a motive for the killing.