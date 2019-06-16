New ferry left Spain on Friday

File photo: NIDCO’s Chairman Herbert George, left, shakes hands with Allister Khan, local captain aboard the Galleons Passage following its second trial run to Tobago last September.

The Jean De La Valette fast ferry left Cadiz, Spain on Friday.

A release from the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) said the ferry’s voyage to Trinidad included one bunkering stop in Cape Verde, Africa.

The vessel is estimated to arrive in Port of Spain within ten days, good weather permitting.

Last Monday, chairman of the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) Herbert George told Newsday the ferry was expected to arrive in TT by the end of June.

Last week, dredging work began at the Port of Spain port.

In a statement, the Port Authority said a contract was awarded to Dutch Dredging BV to dredge the area of Queens Wharf and the Caricom Wharves. The firm will also do ancillary works for the Government Shipping Service (GSS).

This is being done to create an appropriate depth to cater for existing and future cargo and passenger requirements.

Part of the dredging will be done to accommodate the Jean de la Valette.

As a result of the dredging, the Galleons Passage ferry was relocated to Berth Three of the Cruise Ship Complex (CSC).

The authority said from yesterday and until further notice, there will be a temporary suspension of vehicles being transported on the Galleons Passage. Passengers will still be processed at the PoS terminal building and shuttled to the CSC.

The TT Spirit will continue its normal operations from the PoS ferry terminal, transporting vehicles and passengers.

The Galleons Passage maintains its normal schedule on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, departing PoS from 9 am and from Scarborough on 4 pm.

The authority said passengers who wish to send their vehicles to and from Tobago will be accommodated on the MV Cabo Star's vehicle-only service. This leaves PoS at 2 pm from Monday to Friday and 12.30 pm on Sundays. The service departs from Scarborough, Sunday to Friday at 11 pm.

Passengers leaving Tobago on the Galleons Passage will disembark at Berth Three of the CSC.