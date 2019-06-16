Joseph impresses in trial match

MBEKI JOSEPH impressed with a knock of 51 as Trinidad & Tobago TT Under-19 team defeated a Trinidad & Tobago Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 outfit by 31 runs, under the Duckworth-Lewis system, yesterday.

This game was a practice match, for the national Under-19 cricketers, at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva.

Batting first, the Trinidad & Tobago TT Under-19 team were bowled out for 196 in 37 overs with Joseph leading the way, at the top, with a 49-ball knock, which comprised eight fours and a six.

Nicholas Ali, batting at number nine, smashed 38 off 31 balls with four fours and a six, while opener Denzil Antoine hit 23 (29 balls, four fours).

Bowling for Trinidad & Tobago Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 team, Leonardo Francis got three wickets for 17 runs while Brandon Singh took 3/22 and Sameer Ali 2/25.

Set a revised target of 176 in 30 overs, the Trinidad & Tobago Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 team were restricted to 144/8, with Tariq Mohammed offering lone resistance with 33 (23 balls, seven fours).

Isaiah Gomez claimed 2/21 and Aniel Pitiram 2/22 for the Trinidad & Tobago TT Under-19 team.