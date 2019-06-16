Driver in fatal accident surrenders to police Cyclists killed on Beetham Highway in November

Chef Joe Brown.

THE driver of the car which ploughed into chef Joe Brown and British citizen Joanna Banks on the Beetham Highway in November surrendered to police on Saturday and is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday.

The man gave himself up to police of the Besson Street Police Station on two outstanding warrants of causing the death of Brown and Banks by dangerous driving as well as a summons for causing injury to others.

He was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 at the police station.

Brown, 63, and Banks, 40, were cycling on the eastbound lane of the highway near Beetham Gardens with 12 other members of the Slipstream Cycling Club around 6.30 am when a car crashed into the group.

Banks, an employee at bpTT, died at the scene while Brown succumbed to his injuries at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope.

Also injured were Adeline Perreira, who was treated at the EWMSC, and gynaecologist, Dr Ajit Kuruvilla, who was taken to WestShore Medical Private Hospital in Cocorite.

The man is being represented by attorney Larry Williams.