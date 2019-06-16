Devant wants Darryl Smith report

DEVANT MAHARAJ

FORMER UNC minister and political activist Devant Maharaj is looking for information on the payout to former Sports Minister Darryl Smith’s personal assistant.

Maharaj sought the information in a freedom of information application in November and he was denied on March 19.

On Friday, filed a judicial review application in the San Fernando High Court against the Office of the Prime Minister seeking leave to pursue his legal challenge. The matter has been assigned to Justice Nadia Kangaloo but a date has not been set for the hearing of the application.

In his legal action, Maharaj wants the court to declare that the decision to refuse or deny him access to the information is illegal and irrational as well as a declaration that he is entitled to the information.

The former minister is represented by attorneys Anand Ramlogan,SC, Alvin Pariagsingh, Jayanti Lutchmedial and Che Dindial.