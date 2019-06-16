Charles, Peters claim 100m gold at National Juveniles

NATHANIEL CHARLES and Kaziah Peters won the respective boys and girls Under-13 gold medals yesterday, on the opening day of the National Gas Company/National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT (NGC/NAAATT) Juvenile Championships.

The two-day event is being staged at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Charles, representing Jaguars club, crossed the finish line in 12.43 seconds, ahead of Immai Matthew of Toco Titans and Keyron Wellington of Silver Bullet. Matthew clocked 12.48 and Wellington 13 seconds flat.

In the girls Under-13 final, Peters topped the field in 12.82, with her Simplex club mate Aneila Packette next in 13.26. Jenna Marie Thomas of IG Fastlane took bronze in 13.28.

Triston Matthews of FAS (Fyzabad Athletic School) whipped his rivals to triumph in the boys Under-13 80m hurdles final. Matthews stopped the clock in 14.35, followed by the Cougars’ pair of Shakur Joseph (15.36) and Josiah Grant (15.93).

Fatima Springer of Cougars won the girls Under-13 60m final in 10.28 seconds. Next was Thomas in 10.32 while Odika Simmonds of FAS was third in 11.54.

The Juvenile Championships will conclude today from 10 am.

Selected Winners (clubs in brackets) –

Girls Under-11 long jump: Shinelle Mark (Point Fortin Neon Jets) 3.81m

Girls Under-13 high jump: Makayla George (Kaizen Panthers) 1.42m

Girls Under-13 shot put (3kg): Chloe James (Mercury) 7.43m

Boys Under-9 long jump: Caden Thomas (Cougars) 3.43m

Boys Under-13 high jump: Immani Matthew (Toco Titans) 1.53m

Girls Under-13 discus (1kg): Tealia Alexander (Bishop Anstey) 16.31m

Boys Under-11 long jump: Giddeon Hope (FAS) 4.03m

Girls Under-13 1000m: Andreen Sylvester (Morvant Jets) 3:33.24

Boys Under-13 1000m: EJ Andrews (FAS) 3:17.33

Girls Under-11 800m: Zariah Pascall (D’Abadie) 2:43.20

Boys Under-11 800m: Elijah Mitchell (Abilene) 2:41.02

Girls Under-13 400m: Kaori Robley (Mercury) 1:01.94

Boys Under-13 400m: Kymani Felix (D’Abadie) 57.67

Girls Under-9 60m: Jael Peters (Burnley) 8.95

Boys Under-9 60m: Jomally Mark (Memphis Pioneers) 9.09

Girls Under-11 80m: Jenique McLaren (Toco Tafac) 10.89

Boys Under-11 80m: Akul Simon (Memphis Pioneers) 11.08