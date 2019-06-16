Carlista in line for National Open triple crown

Carlista Mohammed

CARLISTA MOHAMMED remained in line for the triple crown, after the penultimate day of the National Open Tennis Championships, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua yesterday.

Yesterday, the top-seeded Mohammed captured the women’s singles crown, courtesy of a 6-2, 6-3 result over Aalisha Alexis.

In a latter encounter, Mohammed teamed up with Keshan Moonasar to defeat the duo of Aaron Woolford and Nalini Maharaj 6-3, 7-5 in the semi-final round of the mixed doubles.

Today, Mohammed and Moonasar, the top seeded duo, will face the third-seeded pair of Jerome Ward and Cameron Wong.

Yesterday, in the other mixed doubles semi, Ward and Wong whipped the second-seeded team of Ebolum and Osenyonye Nwokolo 6-2, 6-4.

On Friday, Mohammed copped her first title in these Championships.

In tandem with Anya King, the number one ranked pair brushed aside the second ranked duo of Osenyonye Nwokolo and Farrah Chautilal 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s doubles decider. Today’s action will begin at 2 pm.

Other Results (seeds in brackets) –

Yesterday –

Women’s 35-and-over round-robin: Farrah Chautilal bt Rachael Nwokolo 6-0, 6-1.

Veterans doubles round-robin: Dion Auguste/Richard McLetchie bt Andy Boyce/Richard Sorrillo 6-2, 6-4.

Friday –

Men’s Veterans semi-final: Ricky Villaroel (3) bt Dion Auguste (2) 2-6, 6-2, 10-7.